Greece Submits Talking Points to EU for Re-Opening of Tourism Between Member States by June 15

The Greek government has submitted an unofficial document with proposals on how the European Union can safely re-open borders to tourists. The document, called a “non-paper,” contains proposals set forth by Greece on how tourism between countries in the bloc may resume the transport of people from country to country.

These proposals refer exclusively to European Union nations.

The paper called for a pan-European, coordinated response, something that Brussels hasn’t been able to do on practically any issue, from migration, to relief for hard-hit member states.

“Without free movement of goods, services, people and capital, the European Union cannot survive,” the non-paper stated, warning that the “groundwork for achieving the rebooting of tourism needs to be put in place immediately.”

Greece wants borders to open by June 15th, where possible, and calls for fair treatment of all member states with a commitment to preventing any “nationality bias in travel protocols.”

Protocols to ensure the health of the travelers, as well as the destinations they are traveling to were paramount in the document, suggesting that testing should be done in the country of origin at least 72 hours in advance of departure.

The paper also outlines suggested protocols for on board aircraft that airlines would have to adopt, including mandatory mask wearing and no inflight meal or beverage service.

See Greece’s proposals here.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today.