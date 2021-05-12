Greece Returning to Normalcy as Country Reopens

Six months after the Greek government reimposed lockdown measures at the beginning of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the country has made a giant leap back to normalcy.

The reopening of shops, restaurants and bars— albeit with capacity limitations and mandatory outdoor dining— couldn’t have come at a better time for the country that also plans to open to the world on May 14.

Greece got through the first wave of the pandemic in better shape than many other European countries but its health services were put under severe strain in recent months by a surge in infections in areas, including the capital Athens and the second-largest city Thessaloniki.

Hospitals filled quickly and death rates per 100,000 citizens surged well beyond those of the United States and the rest of the European Union.

The country’s health organization has recorded a total of 348,568 cases and 10,587 deaths.

Approximately one-third of the country’s 11 million population has been vaccinated with either one or both doses of the vaccine.

