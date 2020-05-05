Home NewsGreece Mitsotakis: Restaurants Could Open June 1 If Infections Stay Low
Mitsotakis: Restaurants Could Open June 1 If Infections Stay Low

by Darden Livesay
Greek Prime Minister said Tuesday that it is “absolutely feasible” for restaurants and cafes to reopen on June 1 if the COVID-19 outbreak remains under control in Greece, according to the Associated Press.

The country reported two deaths and six confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the number of total deaths to 146 and confirmed infections to 2,632.

Mitsotakis’ latest announcement comes one day after Greece began easing its lockdown measures following nearly two months of restrictions. Officials allowed for the opening of a limited number of businesses such as beauty salons and bookshops. Citizens are also allowed to leave their homes.

The prime minister held a video conference with several cabinet members on Tuesday to discuss how to reopen the dining sector while following social distancing protocols. The group discussed the possibility of increasing outdoor space for tables and chairs.

Greece entered into nationwide lockdown on March 23. The government implemented measures such as closing all non-essential businesses, cancelling public events and limiting people to their homes except for essential outings.

Mitsotakis and his administration have received international praise for their handling of the pandemic, including from columnists in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

In April, CNN produced a video explaining why Greece was coping better than hard-hit Italy.

