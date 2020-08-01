Greece Reports Third Highest Daily Infections Since Beginning of Pandemic

Greece’s National Health Organization announced a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in Greece, with 110 new cases reported in the last 24 hour period. The full daily report was published here.

Today’s numbers were the the third highest daily cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

On April 21, Greece reported 156 cases, while on April 2, 129 cases were reported.

This follows another drastic increase in cases yesterday, which saw 78 positive tests, leading the Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias to hold an emergency press conference announcing new measures in the country.

According to health officials, of the 110 new cases, only 9 of them were from arriving international travelers.

Ten of the cases stemmed from a wedding party in Thessaloniki, while twenty-four were from a single meat processing facility in Kavala, in northern Greece.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!