Greece Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Infections Since Beginning of Pandemic

Greek health officials reported the single highest daily number of new infections of the Coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March, with 203 reported cases in the last 24-hour period.

According to the official report from the National Public Health Organization, 29 of the positive test results were at border entry points while the remaining cases are scattered throughout the country with the majority being in the Athens and Thessaloniki areas.

Sunday was the sixth consecutive day with a 3-digit figure as cases began increasing last week with 100+ a day– the first time numbers were so high in months.

A total of 212 people have died in Greece since the start of the pandemic.

The government responded last week to the jump in cases by introducing a new set of guidelines and restrictions, including the cancellation of all religious processions, popular around the feast day of the Virgin Mary on August 15.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces while bars and restaurants are no longer permitted to have standing patrons.

