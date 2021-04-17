Greece Reopening To U.S. Tourists Monday, April 19

Greece will permit visitors from the United States to enter the country for the first time in more than a year starting next week, a month earlier than the previously announced date of May 14, when the country said it would reopen to international tourists who provide a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination.

Greece’s government is taking early “baby steps” toward a full reopening, according to a senior Tourism Minister who spoke to The Guardian.

In addition to American travelers, visitors from the the U.K., Serbia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the entire European Union will be permitted to enter the country beginning Monday, April 19.

Citizens of these countries, most of whom have been prohibited from entering the country for more than a year, must produce a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or proof of vaccination.

Alex Patelis, a senior advisor to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, confirmed this news in a Tweet, stating “Greece to lift a seven-day compulsory quarantine for visitors from the European Union, the U.S., U.K., Serbia, Israel and United Arab Emirates as of April 19. Visitors will still need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from within 72 hours before arrival.”

Visitors will still need to abide by existing coronavirus restrictions while they’re in Greece. Bars, coffee shops and restaurants remain closed for dining in and a nationwide curfew is still in place.

Some museums and many of the country’s famous archeological sites, like Athens’ Acropolis, have reopened.

Greece has not permitted Americans to visit since March last year, when Greece went under a lockdown at the onset of the pandemic. While travelers from nearly 30 countries were allowed back in just three months later in July, the government excluded Americans based on the high rate of coronavirus infection in the U.S.

