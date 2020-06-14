Greece Records 5th Consecutive Day With Zero Coronavirus Deaths

The Greek Health Ministry’s Coronavirus task-force recorded a milestone today since the start of the pandemic.

Today marked the fifth consecutive day with zero deaths related to the Coronavirus— the longest daily run of no deaths since the very beginning of Greece’s lockdown in early March, according to statistics released.

The daily report did reveal nine new positive cases which brings the country’s total to 3,121 with a total of 183 Greek citizens losing their lives, one of the lowest rates in the world.

Of the deceased, 56 were women and the median age of all was 76 years old.

The news comes as Greece prepares to enter the final stage of its reopening with a tiered approach to border reopening, beginning tomorrow, June 15th, followed by a reopening to the entire world on July 1.

The details were outlined during a press conference that Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis gave detailing the country’s plans to welcome international travelers.

