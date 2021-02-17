Greece Receives Heaviest Snowfall in 12 Years

Power outages, transport disruptions and at-home entrapment followed the heaviest wave of snowfall Greece has seen in 12 years on Monday.

The snow came only three days after temperatures dropped from approximately 70 Fahrenheit on Friday to below freezing on Monday, leading to snowfall in Athens.

Temperatures in northern Greece dropped as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit while gale force north winds up to 73 miles per hour hit islands off country’s eastern coast.

Authorities reported power cuts in the mainland and on the wind-struck islands, Greece’s main power grid operator told Reuters.

Authorities briefly closed sections of highways and advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

The Greek meteorological service issued a severe weather warning on Monday and projected that the cold front would last until Wednesday. The storm is expected to move south toward the island of Crete.

Cold winter temperatures and snow are normal in Greece’s northern regions, but such weather remains rare in Athens and on the islands.

Photos of historic snowfall in Greece

Various photographers and social media content creators including Greece’s award-winning Alexandros Maragos have shared images of the rare snowfall.

Maragos posted an image of the snow-covered Acropolis during sunset on Tuesday.

Katerina Katopis-Lykiardopulo posted an image of the Evzones (Greek Presidential Guard) standing on duty in Athens amid the snow storm.

Featured image credit: A man with his dog walks at a snowy street of Pendeli mountain, northern Athens, on Monday, February 15. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from around 70 Fahrenheit on Friday to well below freezing on Monday, and seeing snowfall in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

