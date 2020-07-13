Greece Opening to Britain on July 15

After an initial ban on tourists from Britain, Greece’s government spokesperson has confirmed that flights from the United Kingdom are set to resume and British citizens will be allowed to enter the country beginning July 15.

It was previously expected that British vacationers would be allowed to enter the popular tourist destination on July 1 when Greece opened to most of the world. But because of the large number of Coronavirus cases in Britain, the ban on UK travelers entering Greece remained in place.

“In cooperation with the British government, and following advice of experts, the government announces the resumption of direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports of the country from July 15,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

This means that flights from Britain to Greece will be starting up from this date, with holiday accommodation also available to book.

In an interview with Greece’s Sky News, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis confirmed that British tourists are “welcome” to visit Greece and expressed his hope for a “successful, joyful and, above all, safe tourism season.”

“We are very hopeful and optimistic in the sense that we managed to complete the preparations necessary to be able to accept tourists,” Theoharis said, adding that the U.K. is the second biggest market for Greece’s tourism industry.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!