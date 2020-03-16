Greece on Lockdown: Commercial Shops Closing, New Arrivals From Abroad Will be Quarantined

Following a 50% jump in cases of Coronavirus infections over the weekend (total 331 reported), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the closure of most commercial shops.

Furthermore, new measures include a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Greek territory from abroad.

“As Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has repeatedly pointed out, the difficult times are still ahead of us, next month will be very tough. Seriousness, accountability and restraint will be needed,” Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on March 16.

“Any who enter Greece will be placed under obligatory (quarantine) for 14 days,” acting government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters, saying the measure will be applied “regardless of nationality”.

Greece has already closed its borders with Albania and North Macedonia except to returning Greek nationals and residents, stopped flights to and from Spain and suspended passenger ship service to Italy.

Cruise ships will also no longer be allowed to dock at Greek ports.

Greece also closed pay-to-enter beaches from Sunday – thwarting attempts by Greeks hoping to enjoy the fine weather there after bars and restaurants were closed.

Seasonal hotels are being closed until April 30.

The government had already shut down schools, universities, courts, cinemas and gyms.

