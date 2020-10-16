Greece Marks New Daily High With 508 Cases

Greece hit a new high in daily COVID-19 infections on Friday with 508 confirmed cases around the country.

Since late February the country has seen approximately 24,450 cases of which 3,454 are reportedly travel-related while 9,893 are linked to previous, according to the Greek National Public Health Organization.

Friday’s newly reported cases by region are as follows: Attica (227), Thessaloniki (63), Ioannina (31), Kozani (24), Kastoria (20) and Larisa (14). Another 15 cases are being traced.

Authorities also reported eight deaths Friday, raising Greece’s total to 490 with a median age of 79 years and 96.3% of whom had an underlying condition and/or were at least 70 years old.

A total of 81 people with a median age of 67 years remain intubated and 95.1% of them have an underlying condition or are 70+ years old.

