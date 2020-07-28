Greece Makes Masks Mandatory in Indoor Spaces Following Small Spikes in Infections

The Greek government has announced that it is making masks mandatory in most commercial establishments, following a small spike in infections.

The new rules take effect on Wednesday and come as a result of the latest figures on the spread of Covid-19. Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias announced the new measures in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We must learn to live with the use of masks,” the minister said, during the weekly briefing on the progress of the pandemic.

In addition to those areas where face masks were already obligatory, including public transportation and super markets, beginning Wednesday people will also be required to wear a face mask when entering shops providing goods and services of all kinds, as well as public utility companies, banks, doctors’ surgeries, municipality buildings, food retailers (bakeries, butchers, greengrocers etc), hair salons and beauty parlors.

Other areas where the use of face masks is already mandatory include: all public transport, taxis, supermarkets, hospitals, health centres and diagnostic centres, elevators, ships and airplanes and for staff serving customers at restaurants, cafes and bars.

The minister also made a strong recommendation that face masks be worn in all indoor areas where people are crowded together and it is difficult to observe the necessary social distancing rules. The fine for not wearing a mask in areas where this is required is €150.

The increase in domestic cases should not cause either panic nor complacency,” Hardalias added, pointing out that the virus “is still here” and that the rules for health and hygiene must be strictly followed, while he advised people to avoid large gatherings and crowds.

Hardalias reported that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases detected in Greece until July 26 was 4,193 and the active cases currently number 429, according to the Athens-Macedonian Press Agency.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated the threat in a Tweet, drawing the attention to the need for diligent observance of preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Accompanied by a video containing relevant facts, the tweet reads: “Together we successfully faced the first wave of Covid-19, but the danger did not go away, and we must not forget this now in the summer. As we have been listening to the experts all this time, we are now still observing health safety measures, especially when we are gradually opening Greece to visitors.”

Since Greece reopened for tourism on July 1, a total of 1,294,798 people had entered the country by July 26, while 171,138 people were tested for Covid-19, with 344 testing positive.

Of the imported cases, the Balkan countries accounted for the highest number of cases.

The goal, the minister concluded, was for Greece to remain a safe country for both visitors and local residents.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!