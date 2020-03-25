What ‘Lockdown’ Means in Greece

Stringent restrictions on movement in Greece went into place Monday after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a national lockdown.

Greek police patrol cars are using loudspeakers to broadcast messages in 10 languages to notify people of the new rules

The police announced that the broadcasts would be made in Greek, English, French, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Pashto, Farsi and Dari.

The recorded message warns people to stay home and informs them they need identification documents and special permits to venture outside.

Citizens who cannot work from home are permitted to leave their homes. But others can only leave to buy food, exercise or visit the doctor.

All citizens must carry a government-issued identification card and a form listing one of the approved reasons to be out.

Normally bustling with thousands of people, Syntagma Square remains empty as Greek citizens are required to stay home as much as possible.

The government will accept only two types of permission documents:

1. Document A – relates to citizen circulation and is filled out once by the person going to work with name, home address, work address and shift schedule. This will be provided by employers.

2. Document 2 – is for trips not related to work and must be filled out by a citizen every time he/she wishes to leave their house. It must contain name, home address, destination and reason for circulation.

Violation of these rules will yield a €150 fine.

Government officials said the measures will remain in effect until April 6.

Forms for workers and employers are available to download through a website which the government created. The website is available in Greek and English.

Other options for proving permission include a piece of paper and handwriting the required information.

Another option is to send a text message to 13033. In the body of the text, note any of six reasons (1 to 6), leave a space, add your name and then your home address (directions for this also to be found on forma.gov.gr).

Medical and nursing personnel, designated civil protection staff, security personnel and the armed forces have exemptions from the circulation ban.

Reasons to be listed on form:

1. Pharmacy/doctor/medical.

2. Basic needs or supermarket that doesn’t deliver.

3. Bank if e-banking not possible.

4. Helping people in need.

5. Funeral, baptism, wedding or divorced parents’ visitation rights.

6. Outdoor exercise or pet walking.

Citizens may only exit their homes for the following eight reasons:

1. Going to and from work during work hours.

2. Going to a pharmacy or a scheduled medical appointment.

3. Going to a store for basic goods, when there is no home delivery.

4.Going to the bank if an online transaction is not possible.

5. Going to help out people in need.

6. Going to an event such as a wedding, baptism, funeral or such, in accordance with the law.

7. Going out to exercise or to walk a pet, and only singly or by two. In the latter case, keeping a distance of 1.5 meters between the walkers/runners.

8. Returning to one’s main residence.

Coronavirus in Greece

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant inside a classroom at a primary school in Athens, Greece on March 9.

(Photo / Associated Press)

As of Wednesday, Greece has 821 confirmed cases, 22 deaths 134 patients in the hospital, according to the latest data.

Officials reported the first case in the northern city of Thessaloniki on February 26. The patient was a 38-year-old female who had recently traveled from an area of northern Italy, perhaps the world’s hardest hit region.

Over the past weeks the Greek government as well as private companies have implemented various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A government-created marketing campaign #MenoumeSpiti (we stay home) continues to circulate throughout the country’s social media.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ordered the Church of Greece to halt all religious services after it had announced that it would continue Sunday liturgies despite the pandemic.

Aegean Airlines, Greece’s leading airline, cancelled all international flights beginning on Thursday.

And in Athens, the city’s most historic hotel temporarily shuttered its doors until further notice.

The Grand Bretagne Hotel in the heart of Greece’s capital will remain closed until further notice.

