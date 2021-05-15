Home NewsGreece Greece Launches “All You Want…” Tourism Campaign
GreeceNews

Greece Launches “All You Want…” Tourism Campaign

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Greece Launches “All You Want…” Tourism Campaign

Greece’s Ministry of Tourism has formally launched its 2021 tourism campaign, attempting to attract global visitors after re-opening to international travel on May 14.

The campaign includes a series of promotional videos carrying the “All you want is Greece” theme, asking foreigners from an off-camera voice… “Hey, what do you want.”

The videos will play in key markets where Greece seeks to attract tourists, namely the United Kingdom, Germany and the Unites States.

The campaign was launched with a main, one-minute video, followed by several shorter variations showcasing Greece’s natural beauty, cuisine and archaeological sites.

Main video

All you want is… An unforgettable summer

All you want… is to taste Greek flavors

All you want… is to dive into culture and nature

All you want… is to pamper yourself

Click here to shop olivegrovemarket.com

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Greece Has Officially Opened to the World; Are...

Greek Americans Wanted for Survey About Language Preservation

Greece Returning to Normalcy as Country Reopens

Rare, Looted Statue of Greek Goddess Returned Libya...

Holy Land Christian Churches Issue Statement on Israel-Palestinian...

Vassy Takes Over Times Square with New Song...

Pyatt: Philhellenic Movement of 1821 in USA Led...

Christmas Ornaments, Already?

Greece Lifts Quarantine Requirement for Seven More Countries...

14-Year-Old Boy Paddling Around Kefalonia for Charity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.