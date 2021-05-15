Greece Launches “All You Want…” Tourism Campaign

Greece’s Ministry of Tourism has formally launched its 2021 tourism campaign, attempting to attract global visitors after re-opening to international travel on May 14.

The campaign includes a series of promotional videos carrying the “All you want is Greece” theme, asking foreigners from an off-camera voice… “Hey, what do you want.”

The videos will play in key markets where Greece seeks to attract tourists, namely the United Kingdom, Germany and the Unites States.

The campaign was launched with a main, one-minute video, followed by several shorter variations showcasing Greece’s natural beauty, cuisine and archaeological sites.

