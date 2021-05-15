Greece Has Officially Opened to the World; Are You Going?

It’s official. Greece is officially opened to the (vaccinated and negative-tested) world and the country has swung open its doors to welcome travelers from any country.

The Tourism Ministry has gone to great lengths to promote Greece as a safe destination— particularly in the United States, with the Ministry of Tourism Haris Theoharis, shuttling to various U.S. cities, meeting with airline executives and securing a record nine non-stop flights this summer from various U.S. cities to Athens.

Theoharis held a barrage of media interviews with a clear and concise message— that Greece is a safe destination and is ready to welcome the world.

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis with BBC Hard Talk

The Ministry also released its new campaign entitled “All you want is Greece,” showing off its attractions and asking foreigners with an off-camera voice, “Hey you, what do you want?”

After months of lockdown restrictions, Greece lifted restrictions of movement and also opened its restaurants, bars, museums, public beaches and archaeological sites, including the ancient Acropolis, this week.

As of Saturday, foreign tourists will be allowed in Greece if they have been vaccinated or can show negative COVID-19 test results. Travel between regions, including to the islands, will also be allowed for those with negative tests or vaccinations.

The first international flight to Mykonos’ airport, non-stop from Qatar, was greeted with a water show from the island’s fire brigade.

Similar events are being planned in Athens with the inaugural flights from U.S. carriers like American Airlines and United, both of which are launching new service this summer from JFK in New York, and Washington DC, respectively.

Of course, restrictions still apply, including mandatory mask-wearing in public places both indoors and outdoors and shops and indoor facilities have strict capacity limitations.

The big question on Greek officials’ minds… Will the world come?

Photo: A man waves his hat as passengers arriving from Germany and Switzerland exit the terminal of the Heraklion airport, as the country’s tourism season officially opens, on the island of Crete, Greece, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Click here to shop olivegrovemarket.com

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update