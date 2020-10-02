Greece Extends Travel Ban on U.S. Travelers Through Mid October

The Greek Civil Aviation Authority has updated its travel guidelines for incoming travelers and has yet again, extended its ban on incoming U.S. travelers.

The directives, updated every 2 weeks, were published in a Greek-language press release and cover details for incoming travelers from throughout the world.

The new directive is valid until October 12, when another update will be made.

In addition to the continuation of the ban on Americans, Greece announced that all incoming Polish travelers must present a negative Covid-19 result in order to enter the country.

Flights between Greece and Turkey are still suspended, as are all flights from Spain’s Catalonia region, which includes Barcelona.

Flights between Greece and Albania and North Macedonia may only use Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, while all travelers from Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Belgium, Spain, Israel, Albania and North Macedonia are permitted to enter Greece only with a negative Covid-19 which must be taken up to 72 hours before the passenger’s arrival in Greece.

A cap of 5,000 travelers from Israel will be in place at any given time.

Citizens and residents of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates are exempt from the travel ban and are permitted to enter Greece.

The full press release from the Greek Civil Aviation Authority is here.

