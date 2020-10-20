Greece Hits New Daily COVID-19 Record With 667 Cases, 8 Deaths

Four days after breaking its previous daily COVID-19 infection record, Greece recorded 667 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday.

Since late February the country has seen approximately 26,469 cases of which 3,613 are reportedly travel-related while 10,539 are linked to previously known cases, according to the Greek National Public Health Organization.

Tuesday’s newly reported cases by region are as follows: Attica (250), Thessaloniki (125), Boeotia (30), Kozani (20), Larisa (16), Ioannina (15) and Kavala, Pella and Serres with 10 each. Another 39 cases are being traced.

The latest announcement of eight deaths raises Greece’s total to 528 with a median age of 79 years and 96.2% of whom had an underlying condition and/or were at least 70 years old.

A total of 87 people with a median age of 66 years remain intubated and 93.1% of them have an underlying condition or are 70+ years old.

During a press briefing, University of Athens professor and Health Ministry committee member Gkikas Magiorkinis said there was a definite rising trend in cases, most of which come from Athens and Thessaloniki — the two most highly populated Greek cities.

Magiorkinis appealed especially to citizens between ages 18 and 40 — the age group with the highest infection rate — to wear masks and follow guidelines.

The greater Athens area remains at its second-highest level of pandemic alert which includes restrictions on public transportation and early closures for bars.

Measures implemented in northern Greece

On Thursday, October 15, authorities announced a two-week lockdown in the northern city of Kozani, which Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias said is in the “increased threat” level.

Kozani’s lockdown measures include the mandatory use of masks at all times, suspension of all gatherings and a travel ban outside the region. All entertainment venues, archaeological sites, museums, playgrounds, shops, gyms, courts and restaurants also remain closed.

Schools remain open with students and teachers wearing masks and universities have switched to online classes.

Featured image credit: Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters

