Greece Breaks Daily COVID-19 Infection Record for Second Straight Day: 865 Cases, 6 Deaths

One day after breaking its previous daily COVID-19 infection record, Greece recorded 865 new cases and six deaths on Wednesday.

Since late February the country has seen approximately 27,334 cases of which 3,672 are reportedly travel-related while 10,802 are linked to previously known cases, according to the Greek National Public Health Organization.

The latest announcement of six deaths raises Greece’s total to 534 with a median age of 79 years and 96.3% of whom had an underlying condition and/or were at least 70 years old.

A total of 86 people with a median age of 66 years remain intubated and 91.9% of them have an underlying condition or are 70+ years old.

The numbers of daily infections in the past week are as follows: 436 (October 14), 453 (October 15), 508 (October 16), 482 (October 17), 438 (October 18 and 19), 667 (October 20) and 865 (October 21).

