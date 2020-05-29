Greece Announces List of Nations Approved for Entry Beginning on June 15

Greece’s Tourism Ministry announced the list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to travel to the country when it opens its borders on June 15th.

There are a total of 29 countries on the list:

Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Israel, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Hungary, South Korea, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Visitors will be randomly tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country and the government will monitor and evaluate developments throughout the nation.

Earlier, the Haris Theoharis, the Minister of Tourism explained the country’s plan to handle incoming tourists in an interview on the English-language EuroNews.

See the Ministry of Tourism’s official announcement on their Facebook page here.

