Greece Announces Harsher Measures to Control Virus Spread; National Overnight Curfew

by Gregory Pappas
The Greek government took to the national airwaves today to announce harsher measures after a continued, worrisome spike in Coronavirus infections in the country and hospitals filling fast.

The Deputy Minister for Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias announced a strict national curfew between 9pm and 5am, beginning Friday, November 13. Some exceptions to the curfew were also announced, including travel for necessary work-related duties, dog walking or travel for medical or health reasons.

Businesses were ordered to maintain only a skeleton staff of necessary workers and shift all other employees to remote employment.

All current measures will remain in place, including the existing lockdown which requires Greeks to send a text message to a government number to request permission to leave their home with a specific reason.

The move comes after a spike in cases— particularly in the northern city of Thessaloniki where reported and yet another daily record of reported Coronavirus deaths was announced. A record-breaking 43 new deaths were announced on Wednesday, breaking the previous days’ death counts, which were also records.

Watch Nikos Hardalias’ Announcement

