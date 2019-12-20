(Video) Greece 2021 Releases Call for Proposals for Bicentennial Projects

The committee which will plan and oversee preparations to mark the bicentennial of Greece’s 1821 revolt against Ottoman Turkey that led to the creation of the modern Greek state has released a video calling for proposals from individuals and organizations from throughout the world.

Chairperson Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, who spearheaded the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games organizing committee chaired a meeting which announced its preliminary plans.

“This is a celebration for everyone, without exclusions, and can be expressed in as many creative and imaginary ways as possible,” Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said.

She explained that the committee will plan its events along four thematics.

First, the aim is to promote a better understanding of the Greek Revolution of 1821, highlight its universal importance, and connect it with other revolutions at the same historical period.

The second, titled “Greece today, following a 200-year-old course,” will highlight the dynamic of modern Greek society, by ensuring the active inclusion of local communities throughout the country and by promoting Greece abroad at international expos and organizations.

The third thematic will focus on “Greeks who have left their mark the last 200 years,” and will celebrate and highlight the life and work of Greeks who contributed to society both in Greece and abroad.

The final one will be about “2021 as a window in the future Greece,” and will include actions focusing on the country’s future prospects and highlight how Greeks envision and want to see the future the country.

During the launch event in November, Angelopoulos-Daskalaki described the Greek Revolution as “an important chapter in world history” and noted that we should not treat this historic event only as an act of courage and patriotism, but also acknowledge its global impact and its connection with the deep political changes taking place in Europe and America at that time, an aspect which has not been emphasized enough.

She noted that the committee will plan events addressed to Greeks around the world, while working closely with institutions, organisations and citizens’ groups. “Our aim is to carry out the project without requiring public funds, and to involve as many Greeks as possible,” she added, also placing special emphasis on the involvement of the younger generations.

She also expressed her hope to project an image of Greece that will have no signs of either defeatism or self-complacency.

Currently there are 31 members that have been appointed to the Greece 2021 committee, including international scholars, Hellenists, historians, political and social scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and other representatives from the fields of the arts, letters and sciences.

The 31 memebers are: Mark Mazower, Roderick Beaton, Richard Clogg, Helene Glykatzi-Ahrweiler, Stathis Kalyvas, Dimitri Gondicas, Vasilis Rapanos, Metropolitan Bishop Ignatius, Paschalis Kitromilides, Kostas Kostis, Evanthis Hatzivassiliou, Maria Efthymiou, Elpida Vogli, Ioanna Laliotou, Yannis Voulgaris, Nikos Mouzelis, Aristides Hatzis, Napoleon Maravegias, Stavros Zoumpoulakis, Teodor Currentzis, Despina Mouzaki, Dimitris Papaioannou, Aikaterini Polymerou-Kamilaki, Constantinos Daskalakis, Eleftheria Zeggini, Maria Themeli, Nicholas Negroponte, Christos Papadimitriou, Ioannis Tarnanas, Marco Veremis and Gregory Papadopoulos.

A video was released (in Greek) calling on individuals, organizations and businesses to submit proposals for projects, and events, encouraging people to submit their proposals via the Greece 2021 website.

Our loose translation of the video in English follows after the video.

Watch the video

English (loose) translation

Two hundred years of contemporary Greece

We revolted…

We claimed…

We created…

We progressed…

We believed…

We were moved…

We became divided…

And we reunited again…

We fell…

And we got up again.

Two hundred years since the revolution we have the opportunity

To reflect on the past

To realize the present

To envision the future

We participate

We discuss

We shape together

For the Greece that we are…

For the Greece that we want

