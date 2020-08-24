Government Imposes Emergency Measures in Hania, Lesvos After Spikes in Coronavirus Cases

A review of epidemiological data and an increase in Coronavirus caseloads in Hania, on the island of Crete, has prompted the Greek government to impose strict measures, similar to those imposed already in Paros and Antiparos, Mykonos, Poros, Halkidiki and other regions in Greece.

Restaurants and night clubs must be closed between midnight and 7:00am and all public gatherings including public markets, religious processions, festivals and parties are prohibited.

The measures include gatherings of more than nine people in public or even private homes.

Masks are also mandatory in business establishments and outdoors in public places.

At restaurants, only four people are allowed per table, unless an entire immediate family is dining together, allowing a maximum of six people to a table.

The measures will remain in place for a week, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The new restrictions are in place beginning tomorrow, Tuesday August 25 until September 1.

Similar restrictive measures were also imposed on the island of Lesvos yesterday.

Greece has experienced a daily increase in cases which have experts worried about the spread of the virus. Yesterday, the country reported 289 cases— an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

