Government Announces Plans to Reopen Greece to World on May 14

Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis gave an extensive outline on Tuesday about Greece’s plans to reopen to the world in mid-May to all visitors who have been vaccinated, have antibodies or have tested negative for COVID-19.

“We are more than optimistic,” Theoharis said in an interview with the ITV Conference in Berlin (remotely from Athens). “We are ready.”

“We aim to open tourism by May 14, with specific rules and updated protocols,” the minister said. “Until then, we will gradually lift the restrictions if conditions allow.”

Unveiling Greece’s new tourist slogan for the summer of 2021, “All you need is Greece,” Theoharis invited the world to visit Greece and forget the “unpleasant memories” of the past year.

This year and forever, he said, “All you need is Greece.” Taking a much-needed vacation in Greece, Theoharis said, will “put a smile on your face again, with the hope that you will take back life” after the unending difficulties of the pandemic.

Featured image credit: Bogdan R. Anton from Pexels

