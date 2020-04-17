Gospel Proclaimed in Greek and Latin as Pope Celebrated Catholic Easter with No Congregants

Like other faith communities throughout the world responding to the Coronavirus lockdowns, Pope Francis celebrated a unique Easter service last week at the Vatican in Rome.

On Easter Sunday for Western Christians, tens of millions of Roman Catholics followed along via internet, national television networks in various predominantly Roman Catholic nations, as well as thousands of radio stations throughout the world which broadcast to the world’s billions of Catholics.

In accordance with strict Italian laws prohibiting the gathering of people and restricting Italian citizens’ movement, the Pope celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica.

In addition to the traditional practice of proclaiming the Gospel of the Resurrection in Latin, the official language of the Roman Catholic Church, the Gospel was also shared in Greek.

Italy has been hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic with thousands dead and the entire nation in a strict lockdown imposed by the government.

