Good News, Bad News About 115th Tarpon Springs Epiphany

There’s good news and bad news about the annual Epiphany celebration that takes place in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The good news is that the 115th consecutive celebration that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ will take place, despite strict measures in place limiting large gatherings.

And here’s where the bad news comes in. There will be no large gatherings or celebrations. Spectators will be limited to about 100 people– or two family members from each of the 50 divers, as well as priests and other organizers of the event.

In a plan that was agreed to between Greek Orthodox community organizers and Tarpon Springs city officials, fifty-five divers will participate in the cross dive into the bayou aged 16-18.

The boys will only be allowed to each have two family members there to watch.

The divers will have to wear a mask leading up to the plunge into the water and will be given a new mask to put on immediately after climbing out of the bayou, according to the plan.

The ceremonial procession and popular Greek celebration will be canceled and there will be limited capacity allowed inside St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral during religious services.

