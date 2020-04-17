Good Friday Services Streaming Live from Athens, Greece

Greece’s OPEN Television station is broadcasting live from various Greek Orthodox Churches in Athens, live services throughout the weekend.

Greeks have been forced to stay home this year and millions are observing services from their televisions and smart phones.

The live services are being broadcast live via the internet, as well.

Open TV’s iPhone app is available here. The Android app is here.

