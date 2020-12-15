Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Largest Contract in NBA History

Following back-to-back seasons as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player — and nail-biting speculation over his future with the Milwaukee Bucks — star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Tuesday that he will sign a max five-year contract extension with the Midwest team.

Antetokounmpo’s signature will officially cement a record $228.2 million deal which experts say will keep the Bucks in NBA title contention in upcoming seasons.

“This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter. “Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

The 26-year-old Athens native would have entered unrestricted free agency in summer 2021 had he not re-signed with the Bucks.

Basketball fans around the world were on the edge of their seats last Wednesday when Antetokounmpo didn’t directly answer the question of whether or not he’d re-sign in time for the Monday, December 21 deadline.

But now “The Greek Freak” has put at least his own fans at ease.

Antetokounmpo began his NBA career at the age of 19, when he was selected by the Bucks with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 Draft. Experts considered the 6-foot-11 small forward from Greece to have immense raw talent but lack both hard skills and physical strength (due to his lanky frame).

Since then Antetokounmpo has earned four All-Star Team selections and awards including Defensive Player of the Year (2019) and MVP (2018 & 2019).

The Greek Freak’s contract announcement put him back in news headlines just over two weeks after he and his family visited a neighborhood supermarket in his hometown of Sepolia, Athens, where they nearly emptied all shelves and distributed food items to locals.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!