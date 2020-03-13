Giannis Antetokounmpo Pledges $100K to Arena Workers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced that he will donate $100,000 to support his team’s arena staff who remain unemployed after the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league’s reigning MVP made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, writing that the gesture is “bigger than basketball.”

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Antetokounmpo’s announcement comes after the NBA abruptly suspended its season on Wednesday after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that the league will remain suspended for at least 30 days. The pause in action leaves thousands of arena workers nationwide without jobs.

Through his donation, Antetokounmpo joins the ranks of fellow players such as Kevin Love, who became the first to announce his own on Thursday. Love posted on Instagram that he would contribute $100,000 through his foundation, writing that, “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.”

