George Clooney Reveals Unlikely Story to Thank for His Marriage to Amal

In an all-encompassing interview with a British journalist from The Guardian, George Clooney revealed an interesting truth about how he connected with his wife Amal– then Alamuddin, way back in February 2014 while the couple was still dating.

Read on. This gets good.

It was the first weeks of his secret courtship with Amal and Clooney was on a European press tour for The Monuments Men, a film he directed and co-wrote about soldiers tasked with saving valuable works of art from the hands of Nazis at the end of World War II.

One of the pieces retrieved in the film and ever since kept at the British Museum in London was the Parthenon Marbles.

At the Berlin Film Festival, Clooney replied to a Greek journalist that Britain should return the Marbles to their home country.

“Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad thing if they were returned… That would be a very fair and very nice thing. I think it is the right thing to do,” Clooney remarked in a relatively innocuous comment at the time.

“And that,” Clooney told the British journalist, “was when your current prime minister compared me to Adolf Hitler.”

Clooney was referring to a British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s response to Clooney’s remarks about the Parthenon Marbles.

“Someone urgently needs to restore George Clooney’s marbles,” Johnson said at the time, adding that “This Clooney is advocating nothing less than the Hitlerian agenda for London’s cultural treasures. He should stuff the Hollywood script and stick to history.”

Anyway, here’s the weird part, explains Clooney in the interview. As far as being compared to a fascist by a major British politician, “It was kind of great for me,” he explained “because Amal and I were secretly dating at the time. No one knew. There was all this uproar about what I’d said. And I was meeting Amal for dinner that night.”

“By coincidence, she had been hired as a lawyer to advocate on Greece’s behalf for the return of the Marbles. She goes to me, ‘Y’know I’ve worked on that case? So listen. Here’s a lot of stuff you should say.’ She told me about Unesco rulings. Gave me all this info.”

The next time Clooney spoke about the matter in public, hoping to fire back at Boris Johnson, “I was just loaded with facts. Fantastic!”

That dinner discussing Boris and Hitler set the groundwork for the development of a love-affair that is stronger than ever today, according to Clooney.

