From Coronavirus Isolation, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Send Love and Thanks from Down Under

Following the news that Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had tested positive for Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus, the couple received tens of thousands of messages, Tweets and comments of support from well-wishers throughout the world.

The couple were in Australia preparing for a new, still unnamed film about Elvis Presley in which Hanks is starring.

Hanks announced via Twitter that both he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

In his latest Tweet, he thanks “everyone Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

The couple remain in isolation, according to the actor’s Tweet, and are taking it “one day at a time.”

