Fourth Halki Summit to Address COVID-19 and Climate Change

This year’s fourth annual Halki Summit in Heybeliada, Turkey, will address the current pandemic and climate change and their affects on global society.

The summit, named “COVID-19 and Climate Change: Living with and Learning from a Pandemic,” consists of three webinars offered from January 26-28, 8:00-9:30pm EST.

Session 1: Impact on Nature – January 26, 2021 @ 8:00 PM EST

Session 2: Importance of Science – January 27, 2021 @ 8:00 PM EST

Session 3: Implications for Health – January 28, 2021 @ 8:00 PM EST

Each webinar features panelists and presenters including Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Metropolitan John of Pergamon, Professor Katharine Hayhoe and Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, as well as Bill McKibben and Dr. Nadia Abuelezam.

Topics and questions that they will address are included in the following description:

“COVID-19 has lowered global carbon emissions; but it hasn’t slowed climate change. Our response to COVID-19 has precipitated the discovery of a vaccine; but it has left the world with a staggering number of deaths,” the summit’s official website states. “The pandemic of Covid-19 has permanently affected our planet and altered our lives. The world has wrestled to survive and learned to live with the coronavirus. But what are the lessons that we have learned? What has been the impact on nature and the environment? What have been the implications for healthcare? And what have we understood about the relevance and importance of science?”

The Halki Summit aims to promote environmental sensitivity in the core curricula of theological institutions. It also highlights the Patriarchate’s ongoing efforts over the past three decades to protect the environment.

The first three Halki Summits convened academics, journalists, business leaders and theologians. Halki Summit I was held in June 2012, and focused on the theme of “Global Responsibility and Environmental Sustainability.” Halki Summit II took place in June 2015 and assembled experts from around the world in a conversation on environment, literature and the arts. Halki Summit III took place in June 2019 with a focus on “Theological Formation and Ecological Awareness.”

Registration for the 2021 Halki Summit is free and available here. Full details including list of speakers are available here. The event flyer is available here.

