Four Songs for Greek Christmas: Sheet Music, Lyrics

The tunes resonate in every Greek’s mind. We were raised singing these songs — or at least trying to. But as with anything in a second language, how many of us hyphenated Greeks who were born and raised abroad really know all of the words?

Go ahead… admit it. I will. We know the first few lines… we try our best… and then all of the sudden, when the lyrics get into the third and fourth lines and beyond, we start faking it.

Well, it may not be your reality when singing the Greek carols, but it certainly is mine.

The songs are a part of the rich fabric of Greek tradition, passed down from one generation to the next and are usually sung by children who go door to door collecting treats or coins from homes they visit.

Four popular Greek carols to sing along to and read the lyrics

Need sheet music? We’ve got it. Just click to open each file below and download to your computer for printing, or viewing on your iPad.

