Canadian Fleet Services Company Makes Investment in Greece

A Toronto-based company with a global presence founded by Greek Canadian entrepreneur Tony Lourakis has entered the Greek market with the opening of an Athens-based office.

The investment comes at a time when the Greek government is promoting Greece as a valuable destination for incoming foreign investments.

Fleet Complete is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions.

The company currently serves approximately 600,000 subscribers and more than 40,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia and Europe.

It maintains partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries.

Lourakis has built Fleet Complete into one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

He traveled from Canada for the Athens inauguration ceremony, which included greetings from Canada’s Ambassador to Athens, Mark Allen, and the Deputy Mayor of Athens.

With philanthropy core to the company’s ideals and culture, Lourakis presented €5,000 donation to George Protopapas, the president of SOS Children’s Villages Greece.

Back home in Canada, Lourakis is a major supporter of the Reaching for the Stars Foundation which supports SOS Greece, as well as numerous local, national and international charities.

This isn’t the first time Fleet Complete and the Lourakis family have invested in Greece.

In 2018 he and his wife Biljana opened the Theodore Boutique Hotel, a nine-room complex on the beach, a few dozen kilometers from the village his father grew up in outside Hania.

He’s also made a sizable gift to a biking academy in Loutraki, helping a new generation of Greek athletes train and be able to compete globally.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.