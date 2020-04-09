Five Great Videos Made by Musicians in the Age of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Artists from throughout the world are getting creative while being forced to stay home amid the Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions placed on public gatherings by authorities hoping to flatten the curve of the epidemic in their respective countries.

Dozens of videos have gone viral, including singers on Italian balconies and other creative expressions in these strange times.

Numerous Greek entertainers, orchestras and musicians are no different, with several taking to their respective Instagram accounts and entertaining their fans from afar.

Greek orchestras and ensembles are no different. Here are some of our favorites that we’ve seen online– creativity in the era of social distancing.

(1) Athens Philharmonic Orchestra Performs “Athens” by Manos Hadjidakis

(2) Philharmonic Orchestra of Kerkyra Performs Μη φοβείσθε Γραικοί

(3) Members of the Greek National Opera Perform the Aria Libiamo ne’ Lieti Calici from Verdi’s La Traviata

(4) George Grekousis, Konstantinos Fotiadis, Stavros Sofronas, Polis Pelelis and Petros Pelelis Perform Dire Straits’ Money for Nothing

(5) Cretan Musicians Perform Ποιος Είδε Ανοιξη Καιρό

*This video has been watched more than a half million times and all proceeds from advertising and downloads will be donated to the medical teams in Athens helping patients afflicted with Coronavirus. We wrote about this video here.

