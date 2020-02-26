First Coronavirus Case in Greece Reported

Greece has reported its first coronavirus case in Thessaloniki, according to numerous reports by government agencies, which was outlined in a story by Kathimerini.

Authorities announced that a 38-year-old female patient had recently traveled from an area of northern Italy.

Her family and others she was in direct contact with will be quarantined for an estimated 14 days. The patient was being treated in the AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki.

In a tweet, Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas said authorities were operating with “restraint and determination.”

Μετά το 1ο κρούσμα κορονοϊού στη Θεσσαλονίκη λειτουργούμε με ψυχραιμία και αποφασιστικότητα. Αυτή τη στιγμή ξεκινάει σύσκεψη με τις Διευθύνσεις Υγείας και Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Περιφέρειας. Θα ακολουθήσει σήμερα στις 17:00 σύσκεψη με τον Υπ. Υγείας @Vkikilias στην Περιφέρεια. — Apostolos Tzitzikostas (@tzitzikostas) February 26, 2020

Speaking to the press, the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on contagious diseases, Dimitris Tsiodras, stressed that most cases of the coronavirus are mild. He urged the public to observe hygiene rules as recommended.

The news came as the coronavirus crisis deepened in Europe, with Italy confirming its twelfth death since a dramatic surge in the number of diagnoses there began last week.

Greek health officials will hold an emergency meeting chaired by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias in Athens.

Prior to the announcement of the first case in Greece, authorities outlined the measures Greece would take in the event of a mass outbreak, including a shutdown of public areas and travel restrictions.

The measures, according to Kathimerini, were outlined in a legislative act and would include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a high number of infections and the addition of beds to be requisitioned in hotels and private clinics where patients could be treated.

The government’s plan also calls for the temporary closure of “enclosed public gathering areas” such as schools, universities places of worship, theaters, cinemas sports and arts venues.

