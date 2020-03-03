Greek Foreign Ministry Fires Back at Turkish Fake News

Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is firing back at a Turkish misinformation campaign against Greece that included a series of fake news stories published in Turkish media.

“When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone,” the Greek Foreign Ministry tweeted on its official profile.

When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone. (1/2) — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 2, 2020

The tweet continued with a second part, given Twitter’s character limits.

“And of course it is in no position to lecture anyone on International Law and human rights. After all, #Turkey has been failing these particular courses for years.”

And of course it is in no position to lecture anyone on International Law and human rights. After all, #Turkey has been failing these particular courses for years. (2/2) — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 2, 2020

A video that originated from numerous Turkish sources allegedly showed a Syrian refugee shot dead by Greek police.

Greece’s government spokesman also took Twitter to warn people that it was fake.

“Video showing fatality on Greek-Turkish border is fake news. We call upon everyone to use caution when reporting news that furthers Turkish propaganda,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas tweeted.

Video showing fatality on Greek-Turkish border is fake news. We call upon everyone to use caution when reporting news that furthers Turkish propaganda. #fakenews #fakeTurkishPropaganda — Stelios Petsas (@SteliosPetsas) March 2, 2020

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.