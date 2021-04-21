Experience Greece on a Week-Long Yacht Trip Sponsored by The Yacht Week

Young adults ages 20-28 can now book the experience of a lifetime — spending a week on a stunning yacht in Greece and sailing the glistening blue Aegean Sea — during summer 2021.
The experience, called “Greek Week,” is being offered in partnership with The Yacht Week specifically for Greek American young adults in the aforementioned age group.
This all-inclusive week-long yacht extravaganza will take place from July 10-17, 2021, and includes stops at iconic Greek summer destinations such as Hydra, Poros and Dokos islands off the coast of Athens.
A personal host will make freshly prepared meals for guests every day meaning the only thing you have to worry about is finding the best place to enjoy the sun and a gorgeous sail.
This Yacht Week-trained and certified expert host will serve all breakfasts and lunches as well as two dinners during the week. He or she will also keep the common areas of the yacht clean and tidy.
Click here for more information and to reserve your spot(s)
A portion of the profits from “Greek Week” will benefit the charitable work of The Hellenic Initiative which supports Greek startups in Athens.
“Our goal is to allow Greek Americans to meet new people and have fun in their home country,” Greek Week co-organizer Vasiliki Argeropoulos says. “But at the same time we are raising money for the Athens startup scene. “
Below is the itinerary for the week. Get ready for a journey of a lifetime with other Greek American young adults.