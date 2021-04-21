Experience Greece on a Week-Long Yacht Trip Sponsored by The Yacht Week

Young adults ages 20-28 can now book the experience of a lifetime — spending a week on a stunning yacht in Greece and sailing the glistening blue Aegean Sea — during summer 2021.

The experience, called “Greek Week,” is being offered in partnership with The Yacht Week specifically for Greek American young adults in the aforementioned age group.

This all-inclusive week-long yacht extravaganza will take place from July 10-17, 2021, and includes stops at iconic Greek summer destinations such as Hydra, Poros and Dokos islands off the coast of Athens.

A personal host will make freshly prepared meals for guests every day meaning the only thing you have to worry about is finding the best place to enjoy the sun and a gorgeous sail.

This Yacht Week-trained and certified expert host will serve all breakfasts and lunches as well as two dinners during the week. He or she will also keep the common areas of the yacht clean and tidy.

A portion of the profits from “Greek Week” will benefit the charitable work of The Hellenic Initiative which supports Greek startups in Athens.

“Our goal is to allow Greek Americans to meet new people and have fun in their home country,” Greek Week co-organizer Vasiliki Argeropoulos says. “But at the same time we are raising money for the Athens startup scene. “

Below is the itinerary for the week. Get ready for a journey of a lifetime with other Greek American young adults.

Itinerary

Day 1: Start your journey at Alimos Marina to get your yacht for the week.

Day 2: Explore the island of Poros. Visit Love Bay, drive ATVs, play water volleyball and attend a sunset dinner.

Day 3: Porto Heli is the next stop. Bring a fun float for the Raft party and a fun outfit for the themed party at night.

Day 4: Stop at Ermioni for the Riveria Chic White Party.

**Deadline to book is June 1, 2021

Day 5: It’s Regatta Day! Compete in the race and have a sunset hike on Dokos island.

Day 6: Spend the day on Hydra, shopping and eating. End the night with a party.

Day 7: Say your final goodbyes and have one last fun night at Akanthus Beach Club, Athens.

**Deadline to book is June 1, 2021