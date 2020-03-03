Greece Releases Eurovision Song “Supergirl”

A Dutch-born Greek singer named Stefania will represent Greece in the 2020 Eurovision competition with a song entitled “Supergirl.”

The song was released by Greek officials overnight and has already received more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

Born Stefania Liberakakis to Greek immigrant parents in Utrecht, Netherlands, she becomes the fourth consecutive female soloist to represent Greece. She also becomes the sixth female in recent decades to represent Greece from the Greek diaspora, including American-born Kalomira, Swedish-born Helena Paparizou and Canadian-born Katerine Duska, who represented Greece last year.

The 17-year-old pop singer and actor is well-known in The Netherlands, where she has appeared on various television shows and local song competitions.

Her parents emigrated to The Netherlands from Sofiko, a village near the town of Didymoteicho, near Evros in northwestern Greece.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 16, 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It will mark the 65th edition of the popular competition that attracts hundreds of millions of television viewers in Europe.

Watch “Supergirl” by Stefania

