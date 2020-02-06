Greece Picks Greek Dutch Singer for Eurovision 2020

Greek broadcaster ERT has picked Greek-Dutch singer Stefania Liberakakis, 17, with the song “SUPERG!RL” as their entry for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Stefania previously represented the Netherlands at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2016 as part of the girl group Kisses. They finished 8th at the contest in Valletta, Malta.

The 17-year-old vocalist will perform during the first half of the second Eurovision Semi-Final on May 14.

About “SUPERG!RL” and the team behind it

ERT has chosen a highly experienced team to surround Stefania. Seasoned Eurovision producer/songwriter Dimitris Kontopoulos and the group Arcade composed the music for SUPERG!RL.

For Kontopoulos, this year’s involvement marks his 10th participation in the contest since composing Belarus’ 2007 entry “Work Your Magic.”

Kontopoulos and Arcade collaborated with Sharon Vaughn, who wrote the lyrics of the song. Vaughn also wrote the lyrics for last year’s Russian entry, “Scream” by Sergey Lazarev.

Fokas Evangelinos, who has a wealth of Eurovision Song Contest experience, will serve as the act’s creative director.

Evangelinos staged popular singer Sakis Rouvas’ act in 2004 act and, a year later, Helena Paparizou’s winning performance of “My Number One”. In 2008, he also staged his second winning act — Dima Bilan’s performance of “Believe.”

Kontopoulos and Evangelinos have collaborated on multiple Eurovision Song Contest acts over the past decades.

About Stefania

Photo credit / William Rutten

She was born in the Dutch city of Utrecht in 2002. She started singing at the age of 8 and rose to fame two years later when she competed in The Voice Kids. She also sang as part of the Dutch kids choir Kinderen voor Kinderen (Kids for Kids).

Stefania has performed as a solo singer since 2016. She has her own YouTube channel and a popular TikTok account.

Stefania has released four solo singles to date. Released in 2018, Stupid Reasons has reached more than 1 million views on YouTube.

In June 2019, Stefania performed at the MAD VMA, one of the most widely-viewed award shows in Greece, singing an alternate rendition of the song “Con Calma” with Ilenia Williams and Konnie Metaxa.

Watch their performance

