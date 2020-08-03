EU Updates List of Approved Countries for August Reopening of Borders

The European Union updated its list of countries to which it will open its borders, according to a July 31 announcement.

The United States remains on the prohibited travel list, according to the latest of updates which come every 14 days.

The EU bases its criteria on the epidemiological situation in a particular nation; specifically, countries must meet the following criteria:

The number of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days and per 100,000 inhabitants must be close to or below the EU average (as it stood on June 15, 2020)

A stable or decreasing trend of new cases over this period in comparison to the previous 14 days must also be reported in the particular country in order to be considered for entry into the EU.

With the virus increasing in voracity in many parts of the United States and both new cases and deaths increasing in some states, statistically it appears next to impossible for U.S. travelers to be permitted to enter Greece— or any EU nation— for the next month, or longer.

The July 31 announcement of the European Union is here.

