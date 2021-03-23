European Union Outlines How COVID-19 Travel Certificate Will Work

The European Commission released a video on Wednesday demonstrating how its forthcoming “Digital Green Certificate” — more colloquially known as a “vaccine passport” — will facilitate travel within Europe during the summer 2021 tourism season.

The video release comes one week after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden announced the creation of the certificate, which is intended for each EU citizen who has received a COVID-19 vaccine, recovered from the virus or had a negative test result.

“A Digital Green Certificate offers an EU-wide solution to ensure people can travel safely and with minimum restrictions in the EU this summer,” the commission wrote on Thursday via Twitter. “Our goal is to make it an easy-to use, secure and non-discriminatory tool to facilitate free movement.”

Von der Leyden’s announcement and decision to proceed with the certificate followed an initial proposal made in January by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The certificate is open to EU citizens’ family members if they come from a third country, third country nationals who legally stay or reside in the EU and citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Featured image credit: John Thys/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images

