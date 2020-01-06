Home DiasporaGreek America Epiphany Tradition Continues in Tarpon Springs
Greek AmericaGreek WorldNews

Epiphany Tradition Continues in Tarpon Springs

by Darden Livesay
written by Darden Livesay
Epiphany Tradition Continues in Tarpon Springs

The 114th Epiphany celebration took place in Tarpon Springs, Florida with Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiating and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis observing.

Thousands of onlookers watched as dozens boys from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral jumped into the bayou to retrieve a cross in a ceremony that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ, which Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 6th.

Hunter Sakadales, 18, retrieved the cross from the water and, according to tradition, has received a year of blessing.

This year marked Archbishop Elpidophoros’ first year officiating the historic ceremony — the largest in the Western hemisphere — since he became leader of the Church in America in June 2019.

In an interview with local NBC affiliate WFLA, the archbishop said he was excited to take part in the event for the first time.

“I want to express my joy and happiness that I am with you for the first time as archbishop,” he said.

Each year, dozens of young men dive into the water to retrieve the cross after the archbishop throws it into the water.

Greek Orthodox communities throughout the world practice the centuries-old tradition, which celebrates Jesus’ baptism by John the Baptist in the Jordan River.

Watch the video

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

Thousands to Descend on Tarpon Springs for 114th...

Tom Hanks at Golden Globes “Greece is a...

(Video) All Roads Lead to Vicki’s

Letter Presses Trump for Stronger Support of Greece...

(Video) Documentary Tells Story of Leonard Cohen’s Greek...

With Tweet, NY Governor Cuomo Announces Resumption of...

Greek Government Launches Initiative to Stop “Brain Drain”

Historic Synagogue in Greece Vandalized on Christmas Eve

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Visit Tarpon...

14 Really Cool Photos of Early Greek Immigrants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.