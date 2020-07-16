Entrepreneurship Contest to Celebrate Seventh Year, Award Thousands of Euros to Greek Startups

Only days remain before the seventh Envolve Award Greece entrepreneurship competition which will reward 10 finalist startups with interest-free funding, mentorship and business support services.

Selected from a pool of hundreds, the 10 finalists come from industries including agritech, digital services, fashion, sharing economy, healthtech, pharmaceuticals, financial Services and hospitality and tourism.

The Envolve Award Greece winners ceremony will take place on Monday, July 20 at 7:00pm Athens time (19:00) and will be live-streamed for the first time in the award’s history.

The event is free to watch and will be presented by TV host, producer and entrepreneur Sakis Tanimanidis, best known as the Greek host and co-producer of Survivor 2017.

Participants will also host live discussions about the Greek start-up and innovation sector.

Attendees must register online (click here) to attend the live-stream.

Envolve will host the ceremony at the headquarters of Atraktos, an educational non-profit based in central Athens. Only finalists and speakers will attend the event, which will follow the Greek government’s public health guidelines.

The list of guest speakers includes the following individuals:

Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development and Investments

Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Research & Technology

Leonidas Christopoulos, Secretary General of Digital Governance and Simplification of Procedures

Steve Vranakis, Chief Creative Officer at the Government of the Hellenic Republic

Peggy Antonakou, General Manager Southeast Europe at Google

Melina Taprantzi, Founder of Wise Greece

Fotis Karidas, Journalist and Communications Consultant

Alexandros Nousias, Country Director of Envolve Entrepreneurship in Greece

Jimmy Athanasopoulos, Greece Representative of Social Responsibility, Libra Group & Chairman of Envolve Entrepreneurship.

#GetEnvolvedAward Social Media Contest

In addition to Envolve Award Greece, the 10 finalists compete to win cash prizes via the #GetEnvolved Award, which runs exclusively on Facebook and Instagram.

The finalists’ pitch videos have reached thousands of social media users, who continue voting for their favorite finalists by liking their videos on Envolve’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Voting on Facebook and Instagram continues until Monday, July 20

Envolve increased this year’s number of winners as well as the total amount for the social media contest cash prize.

During its event, the organization will declare three #GetEnvolved Award winners who will receive €3,000, €2,000 and €1,000 — or $3,400, $2,275 and $1,100 — respectively, independently of the main Envolve Award Greece results.

Click here to read more information about the 10 finalists for the 2020 Envolve Award Greece

About Envolve Entrepreneurship

Envolve is an entrepreneurship support organization founded by the Libra Group which provides education,

resources, and award programs for start-up businesses around the world. The organization includes the

former Hellenic Entrepreneurship Award and American Entrepreneurship Award — programs which have rewarded 57 winners since 2012, supporting job creation and economic growth in Greece and the United States.

The Envolve Award Greece program has awarded approximately €5 million ($5.7 million) in funding to 27 Greek startups across 17 business sectors since 2012.

About Libra Group

The Libra Group is a diverse international business group that is active in 35 countries across six continents. It focuses on six business areas: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping, and diversified investments. The group is wholly-owned by the Logothetis family.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!