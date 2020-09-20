Entire Villages in Kefalonia Have Been Devastated by Storm

Mediterranean Cyclone Ianos, which battered the western coast of Greece and several islands in its path, has caused catastrophic damages in three villages in Kefalonia.

Lyxouri, Fiskardo and Assos were particularly hit as torrential rains carried tons of rocks and rubble from the surrounding hills, covering cars and destroying everything in the path of the storm.

In the picturesque village of Fiskardo, roads turned into rivers as Ianos dumped torrential rain on the region, while the surge of the waves brought seawater into town squares, transforming them into lakes.

The water is riddled with half sunken fishing boats and rubbish from devastated buildings that collapsed during the storm.

Other regions of Greece were also hit. The town of Karditsa was a massive flood zone and several buildings collapsed.

Three people lost their lives while several people remain missing, according to authorities. The Greek government dispatched Nikos Hardalias to the region.

As the country’s deputy minister for civil protection, he has promised Athens will respond quickly with support as he toured the devastation by helicopter.

