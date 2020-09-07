England Imposes Quarantine on Travelers from Seven Greek Islands

England’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, has announced that travelers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will have to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning on Wednesday, September 9 from 04:00 BST.

The islands affected are Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Zakynthos (also known as Zante).

Mr Shapps said during a speech to Parliament that “enhanced data” allowed the UK to pinpoint risk on these particular islands.

Mainland Greece is not impacted by the ban, so travelers returning to England from Athens or Thessaloniki— as well as other airports not on the seven designated islands, will not have to quarantine upon their arrival in England.

England follows Scotland and Wales which also imposed quarantines on travelers returning from Greece, given high infection rates in certain locations and specific traced cases from travelers visiting Greece.

Greece has experienced a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the month of August, a trend that many nations are following with concern.

