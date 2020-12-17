Emotional Film Shares Story of Dying Greek Community of Lebanon Through a Zeibekiko

The powerful and tragic story of the Greek community as told through the steps of the zeibekiko dance has been masterfully portrayed by a Lebanese journalist whose maternal grandmother was a Greek refugee from Smyrna in the 1920s.

“Zeibekiko in Beirut” is a narrated story of the destruction of the Greek community’s cultural center— and the community as a whole, after the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut in August of 2020.

Through the intricate steps of a male dancer, as well as voices of members of the city’s once-thriving Greek community, George Eid paints an emotional story of a dying community that has held on tenaciously to its Greek heritage and identity over the years.

The August 4th blast could have been the death-knell for this ancient community, as the film shows.

Eid has devoted his life to preserving the Greek heritage of his city, and country.

