Emirates, American Airlines Cancel August Flights to Athens

Amid growing uncertainty about whether or not the United States will stabilize high COVID-19 infection rates in certain parts of the country, airlines that previously scheduled flights from the U.S. to Athens have cancelled them for the foreseeable future.

Emirates and American Airlines are the latest carriers to cancel transatlantic August flights to Greece from the United States.

Emirates was previously planning to launch its daily service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport.

American Airlines, having already cancelled its daily service between Philadelphia and Athens, today cancelled all of its flights that were previously scheduled for July and August.

These carriers join Delta Airlines, which recently cancelled its entire July schedule between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Athens.

The moves come as the European Union has prohibited the entry of U.S. travelers because of the high COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

