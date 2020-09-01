Emergency Measures Introduced in Heraklion, Crete; Greece’s Holy Synod Meets in Masks for First Time

Greek authorities announced announced emergency restrictions for the region of Heraklion on the island of Crete, in efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cretan region joins Zakynthos, Lesvos, Chania, Halkidiki, Mykonos, Paros and Antiparos, where similar measures are in place following spikes in cases.

The new measures come as Greece is experiencing a spike in cases over the past two weeks, particularly in popular vacation areas and islands.

As of Tuesday, September 1, the death toll in Greece was 271 people with new, reported cases surpassing 10,000.

Even the Church of Greece, which has hesitated to support government measures and restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic, took the unprecedented step of requiring bishops attending a meeting of the Holy Synod to wear face masks.

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece meets, wearing masks, for the first time since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The measures introduced in Heraklion include a ban on all public events including parties, outdoor festivals, religious and church gatherings and open-air markets.

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and shops must remain closed between midnight and 7am and all forms of public gatherings of more than nine people are prohibited in public or private spaces and a limit of four people is allowed at restaurant or café tables (six if they are immediate family members).

Furthermore, face masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public areas.

The measures will be put into effect from Tuesday, September 1 until September 15.

