Effective Immediately: Negative PCR Test Result Required to Enter Greece

The Greek government has announced that anyone entering the country must first present negative PCR test results, not older than 72 hours.

The new rules come as the government has put its citizens in a second lockdown as cases skyrocket and hospitals begin to fill throughout the country— and much of Europe.

The negative PCR test requirement is in place until November 30.

According to the government web portal for incoming travelers, the measures apply to foreigners and citizens alike.

Greek Government Announcement:

As of November 11, 2020 all people traveling to Greece from foreign countries will be required to have a negative molecular test result (PCR) for COVID-19, performed up to 72 hours before their entry to Greece. This includes air and land arrivals to Greece.

Further, people traveling to Greece should be aware that as of November 6, 2020 Greece is in lockdown. More information about eligible ways and means of transport and movement permits within Greece is available on forma.gov.gr.

This does also apply to Greek citizens, permanent residents of Greece and travelers for essential professional reasons.

Travelers should be laboratory tested with RT-PCR of oropharyngeal or nasopharyngeal swab.

Only travelers who carry a certificate of a negative RT-PCR test result will be allowed by the border authorities to enter the country. The certificates should be written in English and bear the name and passport/national ID number of the traveler.

