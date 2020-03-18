Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople Suspends Church Services Globally

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople announced Wednesday that it is suspending “all religious ceremonies, events and rites” for the thousands of Eastern Orthodox churches under its jurisdiction worldwide.

The measure will remain in effect until the end of March, according to a Facebook announcement on the Patriarchate’s official page.

According to the structure of the global Orthodox Church, each Patriarchate operates independently. Therefore, the Patriarchate of Constantinople’s latest order only covers jurisdictions which the Patriarchate controls directly.

The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople is the direct administrative superior of dioceses, archdioceses and metropolises serving millions believers in North and South America, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Korea and parts of Greece. For historical reasons, these parts of Greece do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Church of Greece, which remains autocephalous.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew cannot impose the suspension on churches outside his direct jurisdiction, including churches under the Patriarchates of Russia, Jerusalem, Alexandria, Antioch, Serbia, Ukraine and others.

The announcement comes after the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America had directed its hundreds of churches to continue services behind locked doors with faithful tuning in via online video streams.

Before that announcement, various metropolises in the United States and Canada had issued conflicting orders to their respective churches.

In the US, Chicago and Boston ordered all parishes to close, while Atlanta encouraged them to remain open.

Canadian Archbishop Sotirios announced Tuesday that his Archdiocese’s churches would also remain open.

The full text of the latest announcement from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople (translated from Greek) follows below.

Full announcement from Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople

As the crisis of coronavirus continues on a global scale and is increasing, the Ecumenical Patriarchate is monitoring the situation with a high sense of responsibility towards its faithful and towards all people. And in the aftermath of the March 11 announcement following a meeting of Hierarchs in Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarchate announces the following:

1) The Patriarchate emphatically reiterates its call for everyone to minimize their expenses and travel and to stay in their homes. [This is] for their own protection and for the protection of the community as a whole.

2) [The above order] excludes the spirit of self-sacrifice of health officials [who continue to work] and it expresses gratitude to them, both for their superhuman and exhaustive efforts to help suffering people, and for the danger that they are aware of [by engaging with] those infected with COVID19.

3) The Patriarchate emphasizes the need for everyone to obey the decisions and mandates of health authorities responsible for the common good.

4) Following the relevant decisions that have already been made in some provinces [under the jurisdiction] of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, today the Ecumenical Patriarchate generalizes the ecclesiastical decision and order for all religious ceremonies, events and rites to be suspended until the end of March, except for the personal prayer of Christians in temples which will remain open as before. This ban will be revised later [according to] the evolution of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

5) All Patriarchal and Stavropegian Monasteries will normally carry out the sacred sequences from their Brethren, but they will not be open to worshippers.

6) Within this framework, the operation of the Patriarchal Offices in Fanari, Constantinople is suspended until further notice. [After this period], the Ecumenical Patriarch and the patriarchal court clerics will perform the renovated sacred liturgies and pray for the whole world and for the rapid passing of [the virus].